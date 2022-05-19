Advertisement

Longtime Watertown radio, TV personality dies


Toni Harblin, longtime radio and TV personality in Watertown, died Tuesday.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fixture of Watertown radio and TV has died at age 92.

Antoinette T. Harblin died Tuesday at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN., according to an obituary from Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

She was known universally to viewers of WWNY TV and listeners of WWNY radio as ‘Toni’ Harblin. From the late ‘60s to the mid ‘90s, Toni Harblin hosted a succession of shows on radio, with an emphasis on the lives of - and issues affecting - women.

Harblin was the host of The Woman’s Way, Time for Toni and Midday with Toni for WWNY Radio and then WTNY Radio.

She produced many fashion shows, craft shows, bridal fairs, and expo fairs in the area, according to her obituary. She was well-known for her many TV commercials.

Harblin began her career in the public working for American Airlines as a ticket agent and professional model in the Syracuse area. In 1967, Toni and her family moved to Watertown when her husband opened Harblin Motors VW. Her media career started a few years later.

She is survived by three children and four grandchildren. Local funeral arrangements are with Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Read her full obituary here.

