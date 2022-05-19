Advertisement

Man who tortured, killed dogs denied parole; board sent 2K comments opposing release

The state parole board has denied Jason Brown’s request for early release after he was...
The state parole board has denied Jason Brown’s request for early release after he was convicted in Nevada of torturing and killing dogs.(Washoe County jail)
By Audrey Owsley and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A board of commissioners has denied parole for a man convicted of torturing and killing dogs.

Jason Brown did not get the four of seven commissioner votes needed earlier this week for his parole request, according to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.

KOLO reports Brown was arrested in July 2014 at a hotel in Reno. Animal control found dead dogs and parts of the animals throughout the room where Brown was staying.

The Nevada resident received seven consecutive four-year sentences for a total of 28 years. According to the Associated Press, the parole board was sent more than 2,000 comments opposing his release.

Brown had requested in April for an early release after authorities determined he’d been misclassified as a violent offender.

Currently, Brown is not eligible for parole again until April 1, 2025.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drug investigation led to a police chase, Watertown school lockouts, and 3 men being taken...
Drug suspects taken into custody in Watertown High School parking lot
It was a heated Watertown City School District board meeting Wednesday night. At one point, a...
Tensions high as parents speak out at Watertown school board meeting
"I Voted" stickers
North country voters approve school budgets
Matthew Carney
Fugitive wanted for Disney World bomb threat arrested in Ogdensburg
A pickup truck crashed into the Fastrac on State Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
Pickup truck crashes into Watertown Fastrac

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature
Wednesday night's meeting of the Watertown City School District's board of education
School board meetings, public comments & the law
Secretary of The Army Christine Wormouth visited Fort Drum Thursday.
Secretary of The Army visits Fort Drum
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp was a controlling lover, ex-girlfriend testifies