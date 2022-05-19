Advertisement

Oswego mayor will not run for state senate

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.(Courtesy: WSTM TV)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The mayor of Oswego will not run for the state senate seat representing Jefferson and part of Lewis County.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Billy Barlow said “I want to serve my community in a role where I can be effective. That role, for me, is not in the State Senate.”

Barlow’s statement sets up a two man Republican primary for the seat - it’s formally known as the 48th state senate district - between assemblyman Mark Walczyk and businessman Matt Doheny.

Walczyk has already declared for the seat and Doheny is expected to enter the race Friday.

The district now includes all of Jefferson and part of Lewis counties, but then bends south to include all of Oswego and Cayuga counties.

Although Walczyk has roots in Oswego County, neither Oswego nor Cayuga county are in the congressional district of his ally, congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

When the district was configured differently earlier this year - and the state senate district fell largely within Stefanik’s congressional district - Stefanik was able to attack Doheny and force him out of the race.

Now, more than half of the state senate district will lie outside Stefanik’s congressional district.

Assuming Doheny runs, there will be a primary vote August 23, in which Republicans will pick between Doheny and Walczyk.

No Democrats has filed paperwork to run for the seat.

