Police: Gouverneur prison inmate dies after fight

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - State police announced Thursday they’re investigating the death of an inmate at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, the state prison in Gouverneur.

Police said they were called to the prison Thursday, where Hipolito Nunez, 30, “was found deceased in his living area,” according to a press release.

State police said Nunez died “following an altercation with his cellmate.”

State Police are being assisted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision – Office of Special Investigations, the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

