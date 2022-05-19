Advertisement

Police: Gouverneur prison inmate dies after fight

Gouverneur Correctional Facility
Gouverneur Correctional Facility(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - State police announced Thursday they’re investigating the death of an inmate at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, the state prison in Gouverneur.

Police said they were called to the prison Thursday, where Hipolito Nunez, 30, “was found deceased in his living area,” according to a press release.

State police said Nunez died “following an altercation with his cellmate.”

State Police are being assisted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision – Office of Special Investigations, the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drug investigation led to a police chase, Watertown school lockouts, and 3 men being taken...
Drug suspects taken into custody in Watertown High School parking lot
It was a heated Watertown City School District board meeting Wednesday night. At one point, a...
Tensions high as parents speak out at Watertown school board meeting
"I Voted" stickers
North country voters approve school budgets
A pickup truck crashed into the Fastrac on State Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
Pickup truck crashes into Watertown Fastrac
Matthew Carney
Fugitive wanted for Disney World bomb threat arrested in Ogdensburg

Latest News

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
Oswego mayor will not run for state senate
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter.
Police probe of Morse death turned over to DA
William 'Bill' Chapin, a Watertown native with a lifetime of charitable and community service, ...
William Chapin, active in charities, church, dies at age 78
Toni Harblin, longtime radio and TV personality in Watertown, died Tuesday.
Longtime Watertown radio, TV personality dies