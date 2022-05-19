Advertisement

Sally Linda Patterson, 75, of Watertown

Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Celebration of Life for Sally Linda Patterson will be 12:00pm – 4:00pm Saturday, May 21st at Pete’s Trattoria, 111 Breen Avenue, Watertown.

Sally passed away Wednesday, May 18th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 75 years old.

Born in Watertown April 22, 1947, Sally was a daughter of Woodrow and Ethel (Hamblin) Riley. She was educated locally and worked as a homemaker to her family.

On July 03, 1964, she married James O. Patterson.

Sally enjoyed bird watching, flowers, animals, and the ID channel. Sally also enjoyed a good story. Above all else, she loved her family more than life itself. Those whom she loved felt the same towards her and, as a result, she will be sorely missed.

Surviving besides her loving husband of 58 years, James, are her children, Linda Marie Gregory and significant other Larry Overton, James A. and Buffy Patterson, Jeffrey M. and Renee Patterson, Lisa M. and Scott Benjamin; her grandchildren, Christopher (Steff), Shantelle (Tyler), Caitlin, Tyler (Erin), Zachery (Kassidie), Joshua (Jessica), Ryan, Hannah, Christopher; and her siblings, Marcia (Charles) Lineback, Woodrow (Barbara) Riley, James Riley, Tina (Phil) Morrison, Margaret (Darrell) Storey. She is also survived by 9 great grandchildren, 5 beloved “furbabies”, little girl, blacky, browney, mama kitty, and biggy, and several nieces & nephews.

Sally is predeceased by 5 siblings, Tom Riley, John Riley, Dorothy Ferguson, Kathey Boak, & Patrick Riley.

God speed, Sally. Until we see you again, and we will, XOXO.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you do an unsolicited act of kindness in her memory for someone in need.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

