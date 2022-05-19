School board meetings, public comments & the law

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Student safety, heated comments, and silenced parents. We’re talking about Wednesday night’s fireworks at the Watertown City School District’s board of education meeting.

Now that the dust has settled, we look at what happened and whether the school board had the right to shut down public comments.

It’s something most school boards allow - the chance for the public to comment on school issues. But, as we saw Wednesday night, there are limits to what board members hear.

It’s rarely seen - a school board silencing parents and even walking out of the room.

It all started with Shawna Dodge, the parent of a Watertown High School student. On Wednesday night, she tried to tell the school board about her 16-year-old daughter, who was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after a May 5 fight at WHS. She has spoken about the incident publicly, sitting down for an interview with 7 News.

However, the school board shut her down almost immediately, saying it was a private matter involving a student.

“I was appalled by the reaction that they gave me. It’s a public forum. I had the right to speak,” said Dodge.

Another parent, Milly Smith, told the board that silencing Dodge was “atrocious.” She then talked about safety concerns, but once she mentioned Dodge’s daughter and another student pulling a fire alarm, the board asked her to stop speaking. She chose to continue. That’s when the school board took a 10-minute recess.

On Thursday, the school board president, Maria Mesires, issued the following statement: “Before I opened public comments, I read a statement about commenting in public that addressed our expectations and our BOE policy. Part of that statement included using civil discourse. I also did mention that if the meeting became unruly, the board would recess. At the moment that a recess was taken, I made a call in which I felt both parties needed a break so we could come back and continue with the public comments.”

So why won’t the board allow parents to speak about their children or other students? An attorney who specializes in these types of things says it’s the law.

“School boards and administrators really have to be vigilant to protect the privacy interests of students and families...But the forum of the public session is not the place to have those conversations,” said Jay Worona, deputy executive director and general counsel for the New York State School Boards Association.

Before the school board meeting, Dodge says she had been invited to speak privately with the school board. However, she says she wanted to speak publicly because she thinks the school is trying to cover up what happened to her daughter. She declined to comment on whether she will speak with the board privately.

