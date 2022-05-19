Secretary of The Army visits Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The senior civilian official for the U.S. Army was in the north country Thursday.

Secretary of The Army Christine Wormouth visited Fort Drum.

She met with troops, and saw some of the weapons systems the U.S. is sending to Ukraine.

She said 10th Mountain Division soldiers are ready to go to Europe, if need be.

“I think that the soldiers here are ready to go if they get called upon,” she said.

“Right now we’ve just announced the units that are going to be replacing the units that are currently in Europe, and it’s not involving the 10th Mountain so far. But you know I think the soldiers here are ready to go. Which we really appreciate.”

Additionally Secretary Wormuth presented a handful of Fort Drum soldiers “challenge coins” in honor of excellence on duty. One soldier who received a coin said getting it from someone as high ranking as Secretary Wormuth is an extreme honor.

