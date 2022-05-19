Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: An eclipse, crazy weather, rainbows & pets

(WWNY) - With the lunar eclipse and crazy thunderstorm this week, we have some great weather shots, and, of course, more National Pet Month photos.

Let’s start with the good weather -- and a male ruby-throated hummingbird showing off in Black Lake. Thanks, Jennifer Sigmon, for sharing.

And in Lowville, a family of robins are peeping at the home of Amanda Gaba.

Then came that rain and with it some cool clouds. Katherine Schenck captured her view and Steve Boone captured another in Hermon.

After the rain comes the reward: a double rainbow in Hannawa Falls and another in Dexter. Thanks go to Joy Hazen and Ginnie Gray.

Now for that rare lunar eclipse. It was quite the sight to see and captured forever by Faye Martin and Jacob Cronk in Rodman.

On to our furry friends. We are up to hundreds of submissions for National Pet Month.

We have Barnaby Jones the biker dog, Fergus the funky cat of Belleville, and Sebastian the cat, who we’re told also goes by Fat Head.

Some pets were very stylish pets. Tydus was rocking his OFA cap, Maple Mae showed off a whole serve, and Tech was in a classic flower crown.

Thanks to everyone who sent in their photos. If you have something great to show us, Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

Check out more Send It To 7 submissions in our Pics of the Week and National Pet Month galleries below.

