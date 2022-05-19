Advertisement

Stranded driver shot and killed firefighter trying to help, police say

Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.(Harrison Township Fire Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) – A firefighter was killed when he stopped to assist a driver on the side of the road who appeared to need help, police said.

“Nothing makes sense that anyone could be murdered while stopping and rendering aid,” the Harrison Township Fire Department said on Facebook.

According to Indiana State Police, Justin Moore pulled over his Ford Escape to the side of the highway after apparently running out of gas.

Investigators say Moore asked a local resident for help before going back to his vehicle that was partially parked in the road.

Reserve Officer Zachary Holly arrived to help Moore. Jacob McClanahan, a firefighter who was driving in the area, also stopped to assist.

According to police, Moore had a small knife that Holly asked him to put back in the car. As he did, investigators say Moore quickly turned around with a shotgun and fired at the officer.

Holly returned fire, and Moore fired the shotgun again, hitting McClanahan with a bullet before being shot by Holly.

Both McClanahan and Moore were killed in the gunfire.

Investigators say it is unclear why Moore opened fire.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drug investigation led to a police chase, Watertown school lockouts, and 3 men being taken...
Drug suspects taken into custody in Watertown High School parking lot
"I Voted" stickers
North country voters approve school budgets
It was a heated Watertown City School District board meeting Wednesday night. At one point, a...
Tensions high as parents speak out at Watertown school board meeting
A pickup truck crashed into the Fastrac on State Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
Pickup truck crashes into Watertown Fastrac
Matthew Carney
Fugitive wanted for Disney World bomb threat arrested in Ogdensburg

Latest News

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Lawmakers grill FDA commissioner over baby formula shortage
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party legislators, in Ankara,...
NATO chief: Dispute with Turkey over Sweden, Finland will be resolved
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Report: Alleged gunman sent diary to newspaper before church attack
FILE PHOTO - The exterior of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is shown in Memphis, Tennessee.
Children hospitalized due to formula shortage feeling better