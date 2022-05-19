Suspects in drug bust outside Watertown high school ID’ed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force has identified two drug suspects caught outside Watertown high school Wednesday.

While the drug activity had nothing to do with the high school, the incident forced three schools to briefly go into “lock out,” in which no one could enter the high school, Case Middle School or Wiley Intermediate.

According to a statement from the Drug Task Force Thursday, Henry Townsend, 27, of Syracuse and Devon Drake, 31, of Syracuse, both ran when the car they were in was stopped on Iroquois Avenue East.

Townsend and Drake were caught in the high school parking lot, and a “small quantity” of cocaine and methamphetamine which was discarded by them was recovered by police, according to the Drug Task Force.

After searching the car and the suspects, Townsend was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree, and ordered held on $10,000 cash bail; Drake was released after being charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer and other vehicle and traffic charges.

The Task Force statement did not specify what happened to a third man, Atrell Ellick, 21, of Syracuse, who was taken into custody when the vehicle was stopped.

Police said more arrests are pending.

