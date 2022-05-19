Advertisement

Warning: flu on the rise

Flu cases graphic License: https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/
Flu cases graphic License: https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/(Credit: Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Health is warning New Yorkers that the flu is on the rise across New York.

The week ending May 7 saw statewide positive flu rates increase by 25 percent from the previous week, the most recent data available.

This is the 25th consecutive week widespread influenza has been reported, according to a statement from the Department of Health.

“It is easy to become complacent about the flu when our minds are on the latest COVID-19 wave and with the weather turning warmer,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in the statement.

“But we know that Influenza rates are climbing alongside Covid-19 cases, so we must be vigilant these next few weeks and take precautions to keep healthy. Wear a mask in indoor public spaces if living in high-risk counties or personally at-risk, and stay home if you feel ill.”

Laboratories in New York State tested 59,653 specimens for influenza, of which 8,855 (15 percent) were positive, a 25-percent increase from last week.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drug investigation led to a police chase, Watertown school lockouts, and 3 men being taken...
Drug suspects taken into custody in Watertown High School parking lot
It was a heated Watertown City School District board meeting Wednesday night. At one point, a...
Tensions high as parents speak out at Watertown school board meeting
"I Voted" stickers
North country voters approve school budgets
Matthew Carney
Fugitive wanted for Disney World bomb threat arrested in Ogdensburg
A pickup truck crashed into the Fastrac on State Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
Pickup truck crashes into Watertown Fastrac

Latest News

Part of the screed sent to WWNY by the 'Chinese Zodiac Killer.'
FBI arrests LaFargeville man, ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’
Watertown firefighters practice cutting into a roof at the old 'Ruby Tuesday' restaurant off...
Watertown restaurant serves a last...lesson
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
Oswego mayor will not run for state senate
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter.
Police probe of Morse death turned over to DA