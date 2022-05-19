Warning: flu on the rise

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Health is warning New Yorkers that the flu is on the rise across New York.

The week ending May 7 saw statewide positive flu rates increase by 25 percent from the previous week, the most recent data available.

This is the 25th consecutive week widespread influenza has been reported, according to a statement from the Department of Health.

“It is easy to become complacent about the flu when our minds are on the latest COVID-19 wave and with the weather turning warmer,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in the statement.

“But we know that Influenza rates are climbing alongside Covid-19 cases, so we must be vigilant these next few weeks and take precautions to keep healthy. Wear a mask in indoor public spaces if living in high-risk counties or personally at-risk, and stay home if you feel ill.”

Laboratories in New York State tested 59,653 specimens for influenza, of which 8,855 (15 percent) were positive, a 25-percent increase from last week.

