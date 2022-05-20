Advertisement

Accused ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ allegedly caught on surveillance cameras

Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of LaFargeville mailing threatening letters signed by the Chinese Zodiac Killer.(FBI via court documents)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The LaFargeville man accused by federal authorities of sending threatening letters throughout the Northeast was allegedly caught on surveillance camera either mailing or preparing to mail some of his letters.

Forty-six-year-old Jesse Bartlett was arrested by the FBI Thursday. He’s accused of sending letters media outlets, police agencies, businesses, places of worship, and government offices, including the White House.

In court documents, an FBI agent reveals a photo of Bartlett wearing blue latex gloves (at right above) about to place envelopes into a U.S. Postal Service collection box in Watertown and another one in Clayton. The photo was taken on May 12 of this year.

Authorities collected 21 letters with a Syracuse return address from the two boxes. They were addressed to different religious institutions and places of worship and were signed by “Aleister Crowley,” who is allegedly referenced in other Chinese Zodiac Killer letters

Another photo (at left above) allegedly shows Bartlett on May 15 placing what appears to be a brown paper package into a postal box in Watertown. That box allegedly contained 21 letters – all with a Watertown return address – addressed to law enforcement agencies and various politicians.

According to documents, the letters sent to law enforcement and politicians said, “EVERY MONTH SINCE NOVEMBER I HAVE KILLED BOTH MALE AND FEAMLES,” and indicated the Chinese Zodiac Killer may have killed people who are difficult to track, including the homeless, runaways, and illegal immigrants.

The letter also says, “I AM PREPARING MY ULTIMATE DEATH RITUAL OF SELF-SACRIFICE,” according to documents.

“YOUR TIME TO ‘CATCH’ ME IS NEARLY OUT, the letter said. “I GROW WEARY OF YOUR INABILITY TO CAPTURE ME AND TO INFORM THE PUBLIC OF MY PRESENCE.”

