Act soon: Ultimate Hospice Golf Package price to increase

Ultimate Hospice Golf Package
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you don’t act soon, the Hospice of Jefferson County’s Ultimate Golf Package will cost you more.

Kathy Arendt says 100% of the proceeds go to hospice.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon as she outlines what’s in the package.

If you order by 11:59 p.m. today (Friday, May 20), the package costs $125. After that it goes up to $150.

Find out more and order yours at jeffersonhospice.org. You can also call 315-788-7323.

