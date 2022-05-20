Athlete of the Week: Jayden Ashley

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a lacrosse player from St. Lawrence Central who’s been setting records on the field. His ability with a lacrosse stick earning him this week’s title.

Jayden Ashley has put together 48 goals and 28 assists for 76 points so far this season.

He started as a varsity performer in the 8th grade and has put together 184 goals, a school record. He also is 2 points away from breaking the school record held by current Assistant Coach Nate Cole.

He’s a 3-sport athlete and team captain for all three.

Jayden is headed to Division 2 Davenport University in the fall.

Jayden is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 20, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.