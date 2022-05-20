Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91, of Canton
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91 of Canton passed on Monday, January 17, 2022 at home after a brief illness.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton, NY. Calling hours will be Friday, May 27, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton and a Mass of Christian at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Canton. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton.
Memories and online condolences are encouraged to be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org .
