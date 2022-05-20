Advertisement

Burial Notice: Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of State Highway 68, Canton passed peacefully at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021. 

Spring Interment will take place in Fairview Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 27 in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors by VFW #1231.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Canton, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Canton Post 1231, the Potsdam AMVETS POST 282 or the Fairview Cemetery, Canton.

