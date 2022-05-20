Burial Notice: Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of State Highway 68, Canton passed peacefully at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021.

Spring Interment will take place in Fairview Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 27 in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors by VFW #1231.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Canton, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Canton Post 1231, the Potsdam AMVETS POST 282 or the Fairview Cemetery, Canton.

www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.