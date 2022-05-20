Car goes into river; driver apparently escapes & swims to shore

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle went off the road and into the Black River Friday morning.

The call came into Jefferson County dispatch around 5:45 a.m., saying a car went off the road and into the water on Eastern Boulevard in the city of Watertown.

At last word, the driver allegedly was able to get out of the vehicle, swam to the shore, and is alive.

A witness who was behind the car said a white sedan drifted into the left lane and went over a fence and into the river. The witness also said the car submerged almost immediately and believes only one person was in the vehicle.

Crews searched for the vehicle for about an hour. They found it in about 30 feet of water roughly 200 feet downstream from where it went in.

