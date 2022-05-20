Elizabeth Jean Blackmer, 69, of Winthrop

Elizabeth Jean Blackmer, 69, passed away at her home on May 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth Jean Blackmer, 69, passed away at her home on May 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Following her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Friday, June 3rd from 4 pm to 6 pm at the American Legion in Winthrop.

Elizabeth was born on March 29, 1953, in Watertown, daughter of the late Erwin F. and Mary Margaret (Burke) Blackmer.

Betty worked for many years at Mitel in Ogdensburg as a switchboard assembly worker. She then had a career with North Lawrence Dairy, retiring in 2015, where she was a pasteurizer operator. She enjoyed the family camp on the St. Regis River, spending time with her kinfolk & reading novels. She looked forward to taking care of her “fur” grandbabies & her great-granddaughter. She was always available to take care of her family & neighbors. Those who knew Betty will remember her smile, her sass and her compassionate soul.

Her life-long companion, Stephen F. Munson, predeceased her on March 18, 2018. Their adoration for one another created three daughters.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Melissa Munson (Mark Clark), Melinda and Douglas Douglas and Marsha Rushford (Leon Tuper), all of Winthrop, her grandchildren, Shane Moschillo, Christopher Moschillo, Jr., Tera Douglas (Nick Raczka), Paytan Douglas, and Brooke Rushford, a great granddaughter, Harper McAloon, her siblings, James Blackmer of Colchester, VT, Linda Bratton of Shoul, IN, David Blackmer of Shoul, IN, Elaine McGown of Lake Alfred, FL, JoAnne Jacob of MO, and Terry Friot of Russell. She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Blackmer.

Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc. & the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 514.Memories can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

