Facing Nolan

Tuesday, May 24 at 7:00 pm
Facing Nolan at Salmon Run Mall
Facing Nolan at Salmon Run Mall(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Nolan Ryan’s numbers tell a story, but numbers alone do not capture his essence. Flashpoints have emblazoned him onto our subconscious: like pitching with his jersey covered in blood. Running a cattle ranch during the off-season. The iconic brawl where Ryan walloped the 20 years younger Robin Ventura. Despite mythical moments and statistical brilliance, Ryan’s career is a study in extremes. Not only does he hold the record for most walks and most wild pitches, but he has also given up the most grand-slams and the most stolen bases. Many of today’s baseball analysts do not consider him to be among the greats, but with all this in mind, where does Ryan fit in the ever-evolving game of baseball? This event includes an exclusive Q&A with Nolan Ryan and the filmmakers from the SXSW world premiere.

A fathom Event

