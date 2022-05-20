Fire destroys Pamelia trailer home

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters were at the scene of a trailer home fire in the town of Pamelia early Friday morning.

The home at 24143 County Route 32 -- also known as Bush Road -- is a total loss.

The family who lived there and two dogs were able to get out safely.

A shed behind the trailer also caught fire.

Fire crews were called there at 4:40 a.m. The fire was mostly out by around 5: 20 a.m.

Northpole, Pamelia, and Glen Park fire departments were at the scene.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

