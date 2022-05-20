Advertisement

Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization teaching people how to stop a bleed

The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization taught people how to stop a bleed.
By Sandy Torres
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Apply pressure, and pack. Two very important steps to saving a life.

Officials say the number one cause of death is severe bleeding.

“This is one of those preventable injuries, that we can train non-medical people to do in the field. And the result is you can actually save a life,” said Tom Zecher, FDRHPO Director of Health Information.

People learned the ABC’s of stopping a bleed.

First, you alert and call 911.

Second, you find the source of the bleeding.

And third, you compress and apply pressure.

These are skills people say can come in handy in any dangerous situation, like a mass shooting.

“We just feel that this is an important initiative, not just what we saw this past weekend in Buffalo, or what we see around the country, but in general. Whether its a car accident, at your home, something in your home. It’s just something that is a life skill, that we think could really be a big difference in our community,” said Erika Flint, FDRHPO Executive Director.

EMS Director Ann Smith trained her co-workers. Smith thought it would be a good idea to kick off with some in house training.

“This could happen at your home to a loved one or anywhere in public. So having these skills and being able to help before emergency services can get there can help save somebody’s life,” said Smith.

One of the key components to stopping a bleed is by compressing, by applying a tourniquet. Once the tourniquet is on, it cannot be removed.

Smith says the course is open to anyon . The Health Planning Organization is looking for 25 organizations that are interested in having this training for its employees.

For more information, call the FDRHPO directly at 315-755-2020.

