Advertisement

GOP candidate for governor pledges biggest tax cut in state history

Candidate for governor Harry Wilson, who is seeking the Republican nomination for New York's...
Candidate for governor Harry Wilson, who is seeking the Republican nomination for New York's top job.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On a stopover in Watertown Friday, Republican candidate for governor Harry Wilson pledged the biggest tax cut in state history.

Wilson is one of four Republicans running for the right to challenge Democratic governor Kathy Hochul in November.

“In my first budget, we will deliver a significant cut in spending, that will deliver the biggest tax cut in the history of the state,” Wilson said.

“We will go from being the highest taxed state in the country to being the lowest taxed state in the northeast, and make our state competitive again.”

His pledge to cut taxes and spending is a cornerstone of Wilson’s campaign, and is featured prominently in his advertising.

Wilson said he will also reduce the cost of living for New Yorkers by cutting regulations affecting energy, food and housing, which - with the tax cuts - “will add several thousand dollars a year into their (taxpayer) pockets, that I believe should be there.”

He cites the state of Massachusetts as a useful model for what New York could be.

“They spend one third less on Medicaid per capita than New York does, they spend one third less on a bunch of other programs, and yet they have the best public schools in the country, the best public health in the country.

“We are dramatically worse, as you know, on both those metrics. And the question is why.

“It’s because we don’t have any accountability. I believe in providing government services that are world class at the lowest possible cost.”

In a Republican Party dominated by former President Trump, Wilson stands out for his non-confrontational tone.

Of Trump, he says “There are a lot of things I agree with the president on, some things I disagree with him on.” And he declines, in general, to spend much time criticizing his political opponents.

Democrats have a huge voter advantage in New York, more than two and a half million, but Wilson believes his upstate roots and his business career as a specialist in turning around failing companies will give him enough votes to win the Republican primary June 28, and then go on to beat Governor Hochul.

“I’m the only Republican in the last 20 years who’s come close to winning a statewide office,” he points out. In 2010, he ran well against - but did not beat - Democrat Tim DiNapoli for comptroller.

In his TV ads, Wilson has promised to “fire” district attorneys who don’t prosecute violent crimes, and to not pay state legislators who are unwilling to cut spending and taxes.

District attorneys are elected officials, but Wilson says the state’s constitution gives the governor the power to fire them under special circumstances.

“They’re talking about not prosecuting armed robbery. How is that serving the public? It’s not acceptable. And if that’s the road a prosecutor goes down, I absolutely have the obligation to do what the constitution allows me to do,” he said.

Wilson said DAs who don’t “fulfill their oath of office” are subject to removal.

Under state law, if the budget is not approved by April 1, legislators don’t get paid until it is approved. Wilson said he would propose a state budget with cuts.

“I know the legislature’s not gonna approve it. Then we will be in a fight for months, over that. And they won’t get paid,” he said.

Besides Wilson, Long Island congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester county executive Rob Astorino and former Trump administration official Andrew Giuliani are seeking the Republican nomination. The June 28 primary will decide who goes on to face Hochul in November.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a heated Watertown City School District board meeting Wednesday night. At one point, a...
Tensions high as parents speak out at Watertown school board meeting
Part of the screed sent to WWNY by the 'Chinese Zodiac Killer.'
FBI arrests LaFargeville man, ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’
Crews remove a car from the Black River in Watertown after the driver -- who escaped unharmed...
Car goes into river; driver escapes & swims to shore
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
Accused ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ allegedly caught on surveillance cameras
Watertown firefighters practice cutting into a roof at the old 'Ruby Tuesday' restaurant off...
Watertown restaurant serves a last...lesson

Latest News

This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to May 2005. when Jefferson County was set to...
Blast from the Past: 2005 construction project brings much needed Watertown connector road
Feed and fertilizer are more than twice the price they were a year ago. They are nearly triple...
Rising costs in fertilizer and feed are hurting North Country farmers
The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization taught people how to stop a bleed.
Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization teaching people how to stop a bleed
Ultimate Hospice Golf Package
Act soon: Ultimate Hospice Golf Package price to increase