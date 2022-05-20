Hops & Hope fundraiser to benefit Jason Price

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - There’s a fundraiser this weekend for a well-known member of the community who’s suffering from cancer.

Organizer Lisa Demianenko says the Hops & Hope fundraiser will benefit Jason Price in his battle against stage-four colon cancer.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 New This Morning.

The event starts at noon on Saturday, May 21 at Spookhill Bar & Grill in Adams Center

There will be bands all day, auction items, gift baskets, and barbecue plates for sale.

