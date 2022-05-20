Hops & Hope fundraiser to benefit Jason Price
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - There’s a fundraiser this weekend for a well-known member of the community who’s suffering from cancer.
Organizer Lisa Demianenko says the Hops & Hope fundraiser will benefit Jason Price in his battle against stage-four colon cancer.
The event starts at noon on Saturday, May 21 at Spookhill Bar & Grill in Adams Center
There will be bands all day, auction items, gift baskets, and barbecue plates for sale.
