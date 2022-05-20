Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, of Watertown

Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, Watertown, died Monday, May 16th, 2022 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, Watertown, died Monday, May 16th, 2022 at her home.

Calling hours are Saturday, May 21st, 2022 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 pm.

She is survived by her loving son Gargan Cronce; two loving nephews who she was raising Grayson and Bentley Batsford; her mother and step-dad Sherry Rafferty and Brian R. Mee; a sister Amber Rafferty; brother Brian R. Mee, Jr and his fiancé' Sarah Lovely; a niece Brooklyn Batsford, a nephew Camden Batsford; lifelong friend Richard Cronce and his children; her Aunt Linda Oatridge and Uncle Charles Oatridge; several cousins.

Jennika was born October 1, 1979 in Watertown. She graduated from Watertown High School. She worked several jobs outside her home in Watertown before staying home to raise her young family.

She enjoyed camping and traveling. Her greatest joy in life was being with and raising her son and two nephews.

Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

