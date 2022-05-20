Advertisement

Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, Watertown, died Monday, May 16th, 2022 at her home.
Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, Watertown, died Monday, May 16th, 2022 at her home.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, Watertown, died Monday, May 16th, 2022 at her home.

Calling hours are Saturday, May 21st, 2022 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 1 pm.

She is survived by her loving son Gargan Cronce; two loving nephews who she was raising Grayson and Bentley Batsford; her mother and step-dad Sherry Rafferty and Brian R. Mee; a sister Amber Rafferty; brother Brian R. Mee, Jr and his fiancé' Sarah Lovely; a niece Brooklyn Batsford, a nephew Camden Batsford; lifelong friend Richard Cronce and his children; her Aunt Linda Oatridge and Uncle Charles Oatridge; several cousins.

Jennika was born October 1, 1979 in Watertown. She graduated from Watertown High School. She worked several jobs outside her home in Watertown before staying home to raise her young family.

She enjoyed camping and traveling. Her greatest joy in life was being with and raising her son and two nephews.

Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Michael C. Gillette, 62, of Black River
Mildred A. Stovall, a 99-year resident of Watertown, died on May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Summit...
Mildred A. Stovall, 99, of Watertown
Candles
Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer, 96, of Watertown
JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical...
JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton

Obituaries

Candles
Service Notice: Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, of Norwood
Candles
Gladys M. Weston, 87, of Watertown and formerly of Adams Center
Candles
Burial Notice: Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of Canton
Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91 of Canton passed on Monday, January 17, 2022 at home after a...
Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91, of Canton
Candles
Viola A. “Waientha” Thompson, 45, of Akwesasne
Ultimate Hospice Golf Package
Act soon: Ultimate Hospice Golf Package price to increase