Advertisement

JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical...
JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg.(Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg.

JoEllen was born in Watertown November 6, 1968, daughter of the late Roy S. Evans and Joan A. Mowers Evans. She attended Brownville and Watertown schools and graduated from Corcoran High School, Syracuse. On June 8, 2002 she married William W. Youngs. A previous marriage  ended in divorce.

JoEllen was employed at Samaritan Medical Center in the housekeeping department. After she received her Nurse’s Aide Certificate, she was an aide at Samaritan Medical Center, for Internal Medicine of NNY, and was a home health care aide. She then babysat in her home and had a cleaning service. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, especially going to all their activities, and being with friends and family.

Along with her husband, JoEllen is survived by her five children, Amanda (Raul) Martinez, Watertown, Jordan Callahan, Watertown, Evan Youngs, Clayton, Tricia (Paul) Beers, Alexandria Bay, and Allyson Youngs, Alexandria Bay; five grandchildren, Brayden, Tarryn, Kamryn, Kaden, and Elsie; mother-in-law Marjorie E. Youngs, Watertown; three brothers, Mike (Stacy) Evans, Twin Lakes, WI, Steve Evans, Champion, and Jerry (Kathy) Evans, Adams Center; two sisters, Julie McKeon and Woody Rogers, Cape Vincent and Jill Evans, Cape Vincent; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, JoEllen was predeceased by her father-in-law, Wayne E. Youngs.

As per her wishes, there are no public services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in JoEllen’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Michael C. Gillette, 62, of Black River
Mildred A. Stovall, a 99-year resident of Watertown, died on May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Summit...
Mildred A. Stovall, 99, of Watertown
Candles
Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer, 96, of Watertown
Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, Watertown, died Monday, May 16th, 2022 at her home.
Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, of Watertown

Obituaries

Candles
Service Notice: Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, of Norwood
Candles
Gladys M. Weston, 87, of Watertown and formerly of Adams Center
Candles
Burial Notice: Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of Canton
Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91 of Canton passed on Monday, January 17, 2022 at home after a...
Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91, of Canton
Candles
Viola A. “Waientha” Thompson, 45, of Akwesasne
Ultimate Hospice Golf Package
Act soon: Ultimate Hospice Golf Package price to increase