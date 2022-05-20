JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg.

JoEllen was born in Watertown November 6, 1968, daughter of the late Roy S. Evans and Joan A. Mowers Evans. She attended Brownville and Watertown schools and graduated from Corcoran High School, Syracuse. On June 8, 2002 she married William W. Youngs. A previous marriage ended in divorce.

JoEllen was employed at Samaritan Medical Center in the housekeeping department. After she received her Nurse’s Aide Certificate, she was an aide at Samaritan Medical Center, for Internal Medicine of NNY, and was a home health care aide. She then babysat in her home and had a cleaning service. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, especially going to all their activities, and being with friends and family.

Along with her husband, JoEllen is survived by her five children, Amanda (Raul) Martinez, Watertown, Jordan Callahan, Watertown, Evan Youngs, Clayton, Tricia (Paul) Beers, Alexandria Bay, and Allyson Youngs, Alexandria Bay; five grandchildren, Brayden, Tarryn, Kamryn, Kaden, and Elsie; mother-in-law Marjorie E. Youngs, Watertown; three brothers, Mike (Stacy) Evans, Twin Lakes, WI, Steve Evans, Champion, and Jerry (Kathy) Evans, Adams Center; two sisters, Julie McKeon and Woody Rogers, Cape Vincent and Jill Evans, Cape Vincent; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, JoEllen was predeceased by her father-in-law, Wayne E. Youngs.

As per her wishes, there are no public services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in JoEllen’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.