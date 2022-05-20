Man arrested after foot chase

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man under investigation for selling drugs was caught after a foot chase Wednesday.

Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force say 40-year-old Ryan Monroe was in a vehicle sheriff’s deputies stopped in the 300 block of North Rutland Street in Watertown.

They say he fled the vehicle and led police on a brief foot chase.

Monroe allegedly had 50 envelopes of heroin, 24 suboxone strips. 12.8 grams of crack cocaine, 29.1 grams of cocaine, drug-packaging supplies, and $2,388 in cash.

Officials say he was also wanted on outstanding arrest warrants. He was arraigned in county court and jailed without bail.

