Man faces drug, weapon charges following Canton raid

Keith McCauley
Keith McCauley(Canton Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man was arrested following a drug raid at his home.

The Canton Police Department, St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, sheriff’s office, state police, and Homeland Security executed a search warrant Thursday at 36-year-old Keith McCauley’s 5 State Street home.

Inside they allegedly found two handguns -- one had its identifying markings removed -- an assault rifle, and about 160 grams of methamphetamine.

McCauley was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Canton town court and jailed without bail.

Police say he could face additional charges.

Above is the 5 State Street home where police allegedly found meth and illegal weapons.
Above is the 5 State Street home where police allegedly found meth and illegal weapons.(Canton Police Department)
Shown are the items allegedly seized from the Canton home of 36-year-old Keith McCauley.
Shown are the items allegedly seized from the Canton home of 36-year-old Keith McCauley.(Canton Police Department)

