Met Opera in HD
Lucia di Lammermoor in Potsdam and Watertown
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -
Composer: Donizetti
Soprano Nadine Sierra stars in an electrifying new staging by Australian theater and film director Simon Stone, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. Tenor Javier Camarena adds to the bel canto fireworks as Lucia’s beloved, Edgardo, with baritone Artur Ruciński as her overbearing brother, Enrico, and bass Matthew Rose as her tutor, Raimondo.
Watertown: Saturday May 21 12;55 at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall
Two Encores on May on May 25 - Fathom event
Potsdam: Saturday May 21 12:30 pm at Roxy Theater
