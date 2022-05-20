Met Opera in HD

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Composer: Donizetti

Soprano Nadine Sierra stars in an electrifying new staging by Australian theater and film director Simon Stone, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. Tenor Javier Camarena adds to the bel canto fireworks as Lucia’s beloved, Edgardo, with baritone Artur Ruciński as her overbearing brother, Enrico, and bass Matthew Rose as her tutor, Raimondo.

Watertown: Saturday May 21 12;55 at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Two Encores on May on May 25 - Fathom event

Potsdam: Saturday May 21 12:30 pm at Roxy Theater

