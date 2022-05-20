Advertisement

Met Opera in HD

Lucia di Lammermoor in Potsdam and Watertown
Live Saturday, May 21, with encore performances
Live Saturday, May 21, with encore performances(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Composer: Donizetti

Soprano Nadine Sierra stars in an electrifying new staging by Australian theater and film director Simon Stone, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. Tenor Javier Camarena adds to the bel canto fireworks as Lucia’s beloved, Edgardo, with baritone Artur Ruciński as her overbearing brother, Enrico, and bass Matthew Rose as her tutor, Raimondo.

Watertown: Saturday May 21 12;55 at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Two Encores on May on May 25 - Fathom event

Potsdam: Saturday May 21 12:30 pm at Roxy Theater

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a heated Watertown City School District board meeting Wednesday night. At one point, a...
Tensions high as parents speak out at Watertown school board meeting
Part of the screed sent to WWNY by the 'Chinese Zodiac Killer.'
FBI arrests LaFargeville man, ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’
Crews remove a car from the Black River in Watertown after the driver -- who escaped unharmed...
Car goes into river; driver escapes & swims to shore
Surveillance photos included in court documents allegedly show 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of...
Accused ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ allegedly caught on surveillance cameras
Watertown firefighters practice cutting into a roof at the old 'Ruby Tuesday' restaurant off...
Watertown restaurant serves a last...lesson

Latest News

The prosecution rested Friday in the manslaughter trial of Nicole Lacey. The defense starts...
Prosecution rests, defense begins Monday in Nicole Lacey trial
Keith Brabant playing guitar. Keith was killed by Jesse Bartlett 12 years ago. Bartlett has...
Alleged Chinese Zodiac Killer is behind bars, Clayton mother speaks out about violent incident in the past
45th Anniversary on the Big Screen
Smokey and the Bandit 45th Anniversary
At Bonnie Castle, on May 28
The Strictly Hip