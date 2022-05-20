Advertisement

Michael C. Gillette, 62, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Michael C. Gillette, 62, died peacefully Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at his home.  A funeral service will be held on June 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Watertown, located at 103 Washington St., Watertown.  Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Rutland.  Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2nd from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.

