Advertisement

Mildred A. Stovall, 99, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mildred A. Stovall, a 99-year resident of Watertown, died on May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Summit...
Mildred A. Stovall, a 99-year resident of Watertown, died on May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, where she had resided since 2015.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mildred A. Stovall, a 99-year resident of Watertown, died on May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, where she had resided since 2015.

Millie was the child of John and Isabel Hiscott. After graduating from Watertown High School, she went to work for the Agricultural Insurance Company. Soon thereafter, she met a handsome young soldier from Texas who was stationed at Madison Barracks. She married James Stovall in 1942, before he was deployed to Europe and Africa for three years. After the war, the couple settled in Watertown, although they made annual trips to Jim’s home in Texas.

Millie and Jim were very active in the American Legion and Knights of Columbus, each holding leadership positions in both organizations. Millie was also an active participant in the Holy Family Altar and Rosary Society, as well as a volunteer at the house of the Sisters of the Precious Blood.

Millie loved to dance – with her husband Jim at the many functions they attended, at recitals of a tap dancing troupe, and as a member of the Country Classic Cloggers. She was also an avid CB radio operator, making friends from around the world.

She was predeceased by her sisters Denise Cavallario, Margaret West, Mary Eldridge Savoy and their husbands. Jim died in 1987.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

A calling hour will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown, on Thursday, May 26 from 9 - 10 AM. A prayer service will follow at 10:15 AM and the funeral service will be celebrated at 11AM at Holy Family Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations in Millie’s memory can be made to Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St. or Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt St., both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to May 2005. when Jefferson County was set to...
Blast from the Past: 2005 construction project brings much needed Watertown connector road
Candidate for governor Harry Wilson, who is seeking the Republican nomination for New York's...
GOP candidate for governor pledges biggest tax cut in state history
Feed and fertilizer are more than twice the price they were a year ago. They are nearly triple...
Rising costs in fertilizer and feed are hurting North Country farmers
The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization taught people how to stop a bleed.
Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization teaching people how to stop a bleed
Elizabeth Jean Blackmer, 69, passed away at her home on May 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving...
Elizabeth Jean Blackmer, 69, of Winthrop

Obituaries

Candles
Michael C. Gillette, 62, of Black River
Candles
Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer, 96, of Watertown
JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical...
JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton
Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, Watertown, died Monday, May 16th, 2022 at her home.
Jennika L. Rafferty, 42, of Watertown
Candles
Service Notice: Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, of Norwood