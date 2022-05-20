Mildred A. Stovall, 99, of Watertown

Mildred A. Stovall, a 99-year resident of Watertown, died on May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, where she had resided since 2015. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mildred A. Stovall, a 99-year resident of Watertown, died on May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, where she had resided since 2015.

Millie was the child of John and Isabel Hiscott. After graduating from Watertown High School, she went to work for the Agricultural Insurance Company. Soon thereafter, she met a handsome young soldier from Texas who was stationed at Madison Barracks. She married James Stovall in 1942, before he was deployed to Europe and Africa for three years. After the war, the couple settled in Watertown, although they made annual trips to Jim’s home in Texas.

Millie and Jim were very active in the American Legion and Knights of Columbus, each holding leadership positions in both organizations. Millie was also an active participant in the Holy Family Altar and Rosary Society, as well as a volunteer at the house of the Sisters of the Precious Blood.

Millie loved to dance – with her husband Jim at the many functions they attended, at recitals of a tap dancing troupe, and as a member of the Country Classic Cloggers. She was also an avid CB radio operator, making friends from around the world.

She was predeceased by her sisters Denise Cavallario, Margaret West, Mary Eldridge Savoy and their husbands. Jim died in 1987.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

A calling hour will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown, on Thursday, May 26 from 9 - 10 AM. A prayer service will follow at 10:15 AM and the funeral service will be celebrated at 11AM at Holy Family Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations in Millie’s memory can be made to Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St. or Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt St., both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.