North country athletes to continue careers in college

Two athletes take their talents to the next level
By Rob Krone
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WWNY) - A pair of talented athletes made their decisions Thursday on taking their talents to the next level.

It was an emotional day for Beaver River cross country and track star Colton Kempney, who signed a letter of intent to continue his career at Division I Furman University.

Kempney, who holds three school records in track and was voted New York State Sportswriters class runner of the year three times, says the process has been a difficult one after dealing with some injuries the past few years.

“You know, it hurt a little that a lot of them started losing interest just because of my injuries,” he said. “I wasn’t putting up the times that they wanted. Once I got back into the groove of things and coach and I could really start working on stuff again things started coming together, schools started reaching out, and Furman reached out. We got things going and it feels good to finally be back again.”

In cross country, Kempney was voted All Central New York four times, named All State Class D first team four times, won the state class D championship as a senior, and qualified for the Nike cross country nationals in 2019. Beaver River coach Alex Barrett says Furman is getting a special talent in Kempney.

“Colton has been I guess what I would call the epitome of a franchise runner for Beaver River,’ Barrett said. “We’ve kind of centered our whole team around his performances. He’s really among the best runners in the country at this point.”

It was also a special day in Brasher Falls, as St. Lawrence Central lacrosse player Jayden Ashley signed a letter of intent to continue his lacrosse career at Division II Davenport University. Ashley says Davenport was a perfect fit for him both academically and athletically.

St. Lawrence Central's Jayden Ashley signs a letter of intent to continue his lacrosse career...
St. Lawrence Central's Jayden Ashley signs a letter of intent to continue his lacrosse career at Division II Davenport University(WWNY)

“They have a good program, sports management, what I’m going for,” he said. “Have a good lacrosse program. Hoping to get me right into the swing of things, hopefully can make a difference as I get there.”

Ashley is the top goal scorer in St. Lawrence Central history and in his career has 184 goals and 92 assists for 276 career points.

Larries coach Bryan Bordeleau says Davenport is getting a special talent.

“He’s just been a special player. He gets all his teammates involved,” Bordeleau said. “He loves to distribute the ball, he loves to score, and he’s a competitive athlete for us.”

Two talented athletes making the jump to the next level.

