Prosecution rests, defense begins Monday in Nicole Lacey trial

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The prosecution rested Friday in the manslaughter trial of Nicole Lacey. The defense starts Monday.

Lacey was charged with manslaughter in 2020 after she allegedly ran over her boyfriend, 28-year old Jared Cook with a car.

In court Friday, Sgt. Ben Timerman from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was cross examined by the defense.

Timerman testified that he did find blue jean like fibers underneath the vehicle, but Attorney Gary Miles noted Timerman is not a fiber expert.

Also, Timerman says the hair he found came back inconclusive, leading Miles to assert that there was no way to tell if it was Cook’s.

When the defense lays out its case Monday, Miles wouldn’t say if Nicole Lacey will or won’t take the stand.

