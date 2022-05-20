Advertisement

Service Notice: Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian burial for Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, a resident of Spring Street, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding.  Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood.  Mrs. Speer passed away on January 6, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Louise “Dolly” Speer.

