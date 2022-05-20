Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Gabriel Marie Meyer died May 20, 2022 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Watertown at the age of 96 .

She was born on November 13, 1925, daughter of John Meyer and Anastasia Marilley, at her home in the town of Croghan, NY.

She was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School, Beaver Falls, NY. Sister Gabriel Marie entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on December 28, 1946. She received the habit on July 1, 1947 and made Final Profession on August 28, 1952. She received her Bachelor’s of Arts Degree from the College of St. Rose and a Masters in Social Work from the University of Ottawa, Canada.

She taught in Sacred Heart School, Watertown, Holy Name School, AuSable Forks, St. Patrick’s School, Port Henry, St. Andrew’s School, Norwood and St. Mary’s School, Ticonderoga. Sister Gabriel Marie worked in the kitchen at the Motherhouse and then she became Administrator of St. Patrick’s Home, Watertown from 1965-1971. She worked in Catholic Charities in the Watertown and Lowville Offices from 1971-1987. From 1987-2001, she served in parish ministry in Carthage, Gouverneur, Port Leyden and Lyons Falls. In 2001, Sister Gabriel Marie retired and lived at the Motherhouse.

Sister Gabriel Marie served on parish committees: Ladies of Charity, Altar Rosary Society, and the Legion of Mary. She also served on the Council of Social Service Agencies.

Sister Gabriel Marie loved to dance the polka, play cards, read and cook. Her favorite color was blue. She enjoyed sitting out on the sunporch watching the deer in the backyard. .

Sister Gabriel Marie is survived by her sister Norma Jones, South Carolina, foster brother Edward Mothersell, Croghan, and a sister-in-law Ruth Meyer, Croghan. Many nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and nephews also survive her. Besides her parents, her brothers Harold, George, Donald and her sisters Elizabeth and Helena predecease her.

Funeral arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. Private waking hours and funeral Liturgy will be at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse Chapel.

Contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.