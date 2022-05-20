SPCA: super-friendly Anubis
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anubis the cat came to the Jefferson County SPCA as a stray.
Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says despite being a stray, Anubis is cute, friendly, and super-loving.
She says he would probably be great in most homes.
Besides the usual cats and dogs, the shelter also has some rabbits, a few birds, and a chinchilla.
You can check out all of out them at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-782-3260 or just stop by.
