SPCA: super-friendly Anubis

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anubis the cat came to the Jefferson County SPCA as a stray.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says despite being a stray, Anubis is cute, friendly, and super-loving.

She says he would probably be great in most homes.

Besides the usual cats and dogs, the shelter also has some rabbits, a few birds, and a chinchilla.

You can check out all of out them at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also call 315-782-3260 or just stop by.

