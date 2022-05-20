Advertisement

T.I. Bridge: Spanning history & connecting nations

North Country History Lesson
By Emily Griffin
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLINS LANDING, New York (WWNY) - Every time you pass over the Thousand Islands Bridge, 84 years of history are keeping you suspended.

“Back in the ‘20s they were discussing this, and we know what happened in the end of the ‘20s into the ‘30s, the Depression, so there was no money,” said Timothy Sturick, who’s executive director of the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority. “the authority was formed in 1933, they went to the bond market, and for about $3 million they built the whole crossing.”

With $3 million, 30,000 barrels of cement, and 7,000 tons of steel, hundreds of people got to work by 1937.

“People came from all over,” Sturick said. “They basically camped out here. Parents brought kids; the kids played while parents worked all day.”

They completed not one but two suspension bridges, the American and Canadian spans, covering 8.5 miles, in record time.

“Sixteen months and 10 weeks ahead of schedule,” Sturick said. “It’s amazing.”

For the grand opening then-President Franklin Roosevelt and Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie King addressed a huge crowd together.

“The day of the inauguration they estimated about 25,000 people showed up,” Sturick said.

The two nations were united with a bond as strong as steel, steel that 84 years later is still the exact same.

“What was it like to work there back then? The amount of pride and ownership they took back then it shows today that it still stands,” Sturick said.

The T.I. Bridge Authority took desolate farmland and turned it into a connection for hundreds of thousands of people and more than a billion dollars in trade each month -- bringing smiles, money, and memories to the Thousand Islands region then, now, and for the foreseeable future.

“So, it’s really unified and connected both countries far and wide,” Sturick said.

