TV Dinner: Wild Leek Chowder

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a host of tasty ingredients, this recipe is a crowd pleaser.

And, Chef Chris Manning tells us, it’s easy to make and great for spring weather.

Wild Leek Chowder

4 cups chicken broth

1 cup diced wild leeks (white parts only)

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced yellow onion

1 cup diced carrot

2 cloves garlic minced

1 cup diced cooked bacon

3 cups diced cooked potatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch of whole leaf thyme

Pinch of chili flakes

2 cups heavy cream

Put all ingredients except cream in a four-quart Dutch oven and bring to boil. Turn heat to low and simmer for 45 minutes. Add cream and simmer for 5 minutes.

Serve in bowls and garnish with ham, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

