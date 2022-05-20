Advertisement

TV Dinner: Wild Leek Chowder

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a host of tasty ingredients, this recipe is a crowd pleaser.

And, Chef Chris Manning tells us, it’s easy to make and great for spring weather.

Wild Leek Chowder

4 cups chicken broth

1 cup diced wild leeks (white parts only)

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced yellow onion

1 cup diced carrot

2 cloves garlic minced

1 cup diced cooked bacon

3 cups diced cooked potatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch of whole leaf thyme

Pinch of chili flakes

2 cups heavy cream

Put all ingredients except cream in a four-quart Dutch oven and bring to boil. Turn heat to low and simmer for 45 minutes. Add cream and simmer for 5 minutes.

Serve in bowls and garnish with ham, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a heated Watertown City School District board meeting Wednesday night. At one point, a...
Tensions high as parents speak out at Watertown school board meeting
Part of the screed sent to WWNY by the 'Chinese Zodiac Killer.'
FBI arrests LaFargeville man, ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’
Watertown firefighters practice cutting into a roof at the old 'Ruby Tuesday' restaurant off...
Watertown restaurant serves a last...lesson
Crews remove a car from the Black River in Watertown after the driver -- who escaped unharmed...
Car goes into river; driver escapes & swims to shore
A drug investigation led to a police chase, Watertown school lockouts, and 3 men being taken...
Drug suspects taken into custody in Watertown High School parking lot

Latest News

Tri-County Career Link
Tri-County Career Link
TV Dinner: Wild Leek Chowder
TV Dinner: Wild Leek Chowder
WWNY Academic All-Star: Leland Blevins
Academic All-Star: Leland Blevins
WWNY Academic All-Star: Leland Blevins
WWNY Academic All-Star: Leland Blevins