TV Dinner: Wild Leek Chowder
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a host of tasty ingredients, this recipe is a crowd pleaser.
And, Chef Chris Manning tells us, it’s easy to make and great for spring weather.
Wild Leek Chowder
4 cups chicken broth
1 cup diced wild leeks (white parts only)
1 cup diced celery
1 cup diced yellow onion
1 cup diced carrot
2 cloves garlic minced
1 cup diced cooked bacon
3 cups diced cooked potatoes
Salt and pepper to taste
Pinch of whole leaf thyme
Pinch of chili flakes
2 cups heavy cream
Put all ingredients except cream in a four-quart Dutch oven and bring to boil. Turn heat to low and simmer for 45 minutes. Add cream and simmer for 5 minutes.
Serve in bowls and garnish with ham, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
