Viola A. “Waientha” Thompson, 45, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Viola A. “Waientha” Thompson, 45, of Park Street, unexpectedly passed away early Monday morning, May 16, 2022 at her home.

Viola was born on October 15, 1976 in Cornwall, the daughter of the late Angus Jocko and Philomena “Mae” (Cook) Thompson. She attended school in St. Regis and graduated from General Venier High School in Cornwall. On April 21, 2018, she married Gary W. Minor in Vernon, Connecticut.

Viola was currently the Assistant Cook at Snye School and had previously been a private home care provider and housekeeper for various families in Akwesasne. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, helping others, visiting with her family and friends, and cooking. She will be fondly remembered for her desserts.

Viola is survived by her husband; Gary; her children, Shawn Minor of East Windsor, Connecticut and Cassandra Minor of Tallan, Connecticut; and was anxious awaiting her first grandson. She is also survived by her sisters, Theresa Thompson of St. Regis, Delia Thompson (Leroy) of Snye, Liz Thompson of St. Regis, Wanda Thompson of St. Regis, and Tammy Cook Harrington of Massena; her brothers, Roger Thompson of St. Regis, Joe Thompson (Joanne) of Massena; and Scott Mitchell of Alberta; her aunts and uncles, Wilma Angus, Dennis Jocko, Florence Delormier, Nancy Ransom (Cecil), Ronnie Cook (Lucille), and Connie Cook; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant sister, Mary Jane; her grandparents, Mary Jocko and George and Annie Cook.

Friends may call at the Akwesasne Homemakers starting Thursday 6:00 PM until Saturday 11:00 AM when her funeral service will be held with Rev. Jerome Pastores, officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

