Warm & humid into the weekend

(WWNY) - It’s going to feel like summer heading into the weekend.

It will be hot and humid by this afternoon. There’s a small chance of a shower early this morning and small another chance of a quick shower after 3 p.m.

In between we can expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It stays warm and humid overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday will be another warm and humid afternoon. There’s a very small chance of quick-moving thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Rain is likely on Sunday. A cold front will move through and could bring thunderstorms, damaging wind, and hail. Highs will again be in the low 80s.

It cools off to start next week. It will be partly sunny and in the low 60s on Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and around 70.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be around 70.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

