Beaver River Central School hosts mock DWI just before prom

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - At first glance, it may look like a real crash.

But the scene is actually a mock DWI crash.

Ahead of Beaver River Central School’s prom Saturday night, the school hosted the mock crash showing students what could happen if they drive under the influence.

The exercise included Beaver Falls Fire Department, Beaver Falls Ambulance, Lewis County Search and Rescue, LifeNet, and Croghan Fire Department.

Thanks to Gordon Baxter for submitting to Send it to 7.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.