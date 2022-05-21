Clarence Arthur “Art” Pearson, M.D., 90, of the Thousand Islands

Clarence Arthur “Art” Pearson, M.D., 90, died peacefully on May 13, 2022, at his winter home in Naples, Florida, surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - Clarence Arthur “Art” Pearson, M.D., 90, died peacefully on May 13, 2022, at his winter home in Naples, Florida, surrounded by his family.

Born in Rochester, NY, on January 21, 1932, to Pauline and Clarence Pearson, M.D., he attended the Hill School in Pottstown, PA, and St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY, where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and graduated in 1953. He served in the US Army during the Korean War, and upon returning home after the war, he entered medical school at the University of Rochester, where he met and married his wife of sixty-one years, Judith Ann Frank.

After spending his internship and residency years at Chicago’s Northwestern University Hospital and Milwaukee’s Lutheran Hospital, Dr. Pearson began his medical career in Oneida, NY, where he practiced obstetrics and gynecology for twenty-two years with his partner, Dr. Earl Cline. During his Oneida years, he served as president of the Central New York Gynecological and Obstetrical Society affiliated with Upstate Medical School and chaired the Four County Medical Society’s ob-gyn section as a consultant at Hamilton Hospital. He also served on the advisory board for the nursing program at the State University of New York at Morrisville and as a preceptor for medical students. Dr. Pearson formed a county Medicaid maternity clinic and was active in Planned Parenthood throughout his career. He volunteered his time as a board member of the Madison County

Mental Health Society and served as both chief of staff and chief of obstetrics-gynecology at Oneida City Hospital.

Dr. Pearson was active in many community organizations in Oneida and particularly enjoyed his time as a senior warden at St. John’s Episcopal Church, working as a board member and volunteer for the Salvation Army, and earning his pilot’s license at the Stockbridge Valley Flying Club.

In 1986, Dr. Pearson and his wife began spending winters in Naples, FL, where he remained involved in medicine with a private practice and volunteer work at the Collier County Clinic and Planned Parenthood. He was a founding member of the Retired Physicians of Collier County, a long-time member of the Royal Poinciana Golf Club, and a faithful parishioner at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Trinity-by-the-Cove.

Dr. Pearson’s greatest joy was spending time with his family at the Thousand Islands on the St. Lawrence River. He loved the outdoors, and through the years, the family enjoyed golfing, tennis, boating, skiing, and traveling together.

Dr. Pearson is survived by his wife, Judy, and his four children, Kim Pearson Bigelow (Martin) of Middleville, NY; Arthur “Larry” Pearson (Dale) of Richmondville, NY; Douglas Pearson (Mary) of Macon, GA; and Norris Pearson (Marguerite) of Troy, NY. He leaves a fond legacy of love for his grandchildren Nathan Bigelow (Jenna), Heidi Pearson Erbert (Derek), Nicholas Pearson, Caroline Pearson, Elizabeth Pearson, and Garrett Pearson. Three great-grandsons live in Kingston, Ontario.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Cape Vincent, NY, with the Reverend Lisa Busby officiating. A reception will follow.

Donations may be made in his memory to support nonprofit organizations through the C. Arthur and Judith F. Pearson Fund, care of the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street in Watertown, NY 13601

