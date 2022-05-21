Clorus P. “Corky” Johnson, 84 of Watertown, passed away May 19, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clorus P. “Corky” Johnson, 84 of Watertown, passed away May 19, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital.

Mrs. Johnson was born December 4, 1937 in Watertown, daughter of Elwin and Rosalie (Volvia) King.

She graduated from Watertown High School in 1956 and from Michelle’s Beauty School in 1972.

On March 17, 1956 she married John F. Johnson, by the Justice of the Peace. Their marriage was later blessed by Rev. Benoit Dostie at Sacred Heart Church, Watertown.

Mr. Johnson died May 21, 1988.

Mrs. Johnson retired, at the age of 77, from Samaritan Medical Center where she had been a “Sitter”/Patient Assistant for several years. Previously, she worked at the Carriage House at the Holiday Inn, Canale’s, Smokey’s, the American Legion and Walmart. She was a bowler with the Watertown Bowl for several years. She was a communicate of St. Patrick’s Church, Watertown.

Surviving are two sons, Alan, and Shawn (April), of Watertown, three daughters, Katherine (Chet) Sulek, Georgia, Jacqueline and Dawn, both of Watertown, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, her caregiver, Brenda Lyttle and her beloved dog Baxter. She is predeceased by her parents, Elwin and Rosalie, her stepmother Liz (Angley) King and three sisters, Katie, Lucretia and Lillian.

There will be no calling hours or funeral. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home Inc.

Contributions may be made to Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Watertown, NY

