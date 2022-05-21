Advertisement

Clorus P. “Corky” Johnson, 84, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Clorus P. “Corky” Johnson, 84 of Watertown, passed away May 19, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital.
Clorus P. “Corky” Johnson, 84 of Watertown, passed away May 19, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clorus P. “Corky” Johnson, 84 of Watertown, passed away May 19, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital.

Mrs. Johnson was born December 4, 1937 in Watertown, daughter of Elwin and Rosalie (Volvia) King.

She graduated from Watertown High School in 1956 and from Michelle’s Beauty School in 1972.

On March 17, 1956 she married John F. Johnson, by the Justice of the Peace. Their marriage was later blessed by Rev. Benoit Dostie at Sacred Heart Church, Watertown.

Mr. Johnson died May 21, 1988.

Mrs. Johnson retired, at the age of 77, from Samaritan Medical Center where she had been a “Sitter”/Patient Assistant for several years. Previously, she worked at the Carriage House at the Holiday Inn, Canale’s, Smokey’s, the American Legion and Walmart. She was a bowler with the Watertown Bowl for several years. She was a communicate of St. Patrick’s Church, Watertown.

Surviving are two sons, Alan, and Shawn (April), of Watertown, three daughters, Katherine (Chet) Sulek, Georgia, Jacqueline and Dawn, both of Watertown, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, her caregiver, Brenda Lyttle and her beloved dog Baxter. She is predeceased by her parents, Elwin and Rosalie, her stepmother Liz (Angley) King and three sisters, Katie, Lucretia and Lillian.

There will be no calling hours or funeral. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home Inc.

Contributions may be made to Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Watertown, NY

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Emilia D. Tehonica, 43, of NYS Route 26 died peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the...
Emilia D. Tehonica, 43, of Carthage
Armed Forces Day is a day to celebrate all who serve, past and present. The City of Watertown...
Marching down Washington Street for Armed Forces Day Parade
Richard L. Frangione, 88, of Academy Street, passed away, May 19, 2022, at his home just as he...
Richard L. Frangione, 88, of Watertown
Francis W. Plummer Jr., 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Medical...
Francis W. Plummer Jr., 68, of Watertown

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside Services: Charles M. Gerrish, 101, of Potsdam
Clarence Arthur “Art” Pearson, M.D., 90, died peacefully on May 13, 2022, at his winter home in...
Clarence Arthur “Art” Pearson, M.D., 90, of the Thousand Islands
William W. Conde, III, affectionately known as “Sandy”, passed away in Henderson Harbor on May...
William W. Conde, III, 80, of Henderson Harbor
It’s officially butterfly season at Zoo New York.
It’s butterfly season at Zoo New York with the release of 90 butterflies
This is a look at the finalized district map for the 21st Congressional District
Final maps released for Congress, State Senate as candidates shuffle, reconsider
JCC Commencement honors 333 graduates Friday