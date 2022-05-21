Emilia D. Tehonica, 43, of Carthage

Emilia D. Tehonica, 43, of NYS Route 26 died peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Emilia D. Tehonica, 43, of NYS Route 26 died peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY. She was born on March 18, 1979 to William M. Tehonica & Maureen S. Barre. Emmy graduated from Carthage High School and later attended Jefferson Community College where she graduated and earned her Associates Degree in Nursing and was a Registered Nurse.

She is survived by her parents, William & Maureen, a daughter Isabela Sallaberry, Jorge Sallaberry a sister, Billie Jo and husband Scott Strife, and niece Ariana Strife and a nephew Alec Strife.

Emmy loved animals, she enjoyed shopping and watching scary movies. But most of all she loved spending time with her daughter, Bela.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 3:00pm-6:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00pm in the Chapel of the funeral home with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. Burial will be held privately by her family. Condolences in her memory can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers a college fund has been set up for her daughter Bela, at USAA, 9800 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78288.

