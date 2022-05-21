Francis W. Plummer Jr., 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Francis W. Plummer Jr., 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on November 29, 1953 in Watertown, NY, son of Francis W. and Loretta (Johnson) Plummer Sr.

He attended Watertown City Schools. In 1973, he started working at St. Regis Paper Co. and worked there until 2001. He was one of the last employees at St. Regis Paper Mill before it closed for good. After the mill closed he completed the NTTS course and received his CDL. He worked for Freeman Bus Corp. for a year before moving on to work for the City of Watertown DPW, retiring on November 30, 2018.

He married Nancy R. DeVito on November 20, 1976 at the First United Methodist Church in Watertown. Nancy was a server at Arts Jug for 42 years before retiring in 2018. The couple resided in and raised their family in Watertown.

Francis was involved with local dirt racing and was a member of #19 Wilcox Racing Team, which meant you could always find him and crew buddies at a race track on a Saturday night. He was an avid hunter and member of Camp Hungry Hunting Club in Harrisville where many lifelong friendships were established over decades of hunting seasons. He loved any outdoor adventure that required wheels to ride. More than anything he loved to spend time with his four grandchildren, who all brought him years of happiness and laughter.

He and Nancy enjoyed camping with family and friends through the Adirondacks, along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Nancy R. Plummer; two children, Katy L. Plummer and her companion Justin C. Scott; Matt A. Plummer and his companion Sara Frasier all of Watertown; four grandchildren, Brayden and Ava Plummer and Lucas and Sydney Scott; five siblings, Steven Plummer and his companion Betty, Watertown, NY, Bernard (Sandy) Plummer, Dexter, NY, Jimmy (Linda) Plummer, Watertown, NY, Larry Plummer, FL and Brenda (Joe) Pacella, Chaumont, NY; plus several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4:30 Tuesday, May 24th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow at 4:30 at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association 204 Iroquois Ave W. Watertown, NY 13601.

