Friday Sports: Lyme hosts Copenhagen in Division semifinals on the diamond

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Baseball playoffs along with regular season action on this Friday night.

In Chaumont, top seed Lyme hosted 4th seed Copenhagen in the D Division semifinals.

At the bottom of the 1st, Evan Froelich hits a shot to center and it’s off to the races, an inside the park home run to put Lyme in front 1-0.

At the bottom of the 2nd, Denilson DaSilva hits a grounder to short that gets through and Alex Radley crosses: 2-0 Lyme.

Matt Kimball and Michael Flyzik would combine on a 2 hit shutout as Lyme blanks Copenhagen 11-0.

In Belleville, the 2nd seed Panthers met 3rd seed Sackets Harbor in the other semifinal.

At the top of the 7th, it was 5-0 Belleville Henderson when Connor Brown goes the other way for a base hit, Tyler Green scores to make it 5-1.

Still in the 7th, the score now 5-3 when Thomas Lind singles up the middle. Brown scores to make it 5-4 Panthers.

But Brittan Cross would come on to get the final out as the Panthers hold on to beat the Patriots 5-4.

In NAC Baseball, Madrid Waddington hosted Tupper Lake.

Jack Guerette grounds out, plating one of 4 runs in the 6th.

Some great defense as Jack Bailey makes the over the shoulder grab.

At the bottom of the 6th, Luke LaPage rips a shot to center that goes for an RBI triple: 8-6 Jackets.

Caden Kingston follows with a base hit, plating LaPage.

Matt Robinson goes shopping at the gap, driving in another run.

Madrid Waddington beats Tupper Lake 10-6.

The Watertown Rapids held a press conference at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds this afternoon to announce that Waite Toyota has partnered with the team as a major sponsor for the 2022 season.

The team also unveiling new uniforms for the upcoming season that were purchased with the help of another sponsor, Laura D. Whitney State Farm Insurance.

The Rapids open the season on Thursday June 2nd hosting the Adirondack Trailblazers.

We’ll have more on the Rapids announcements Saturday on 7 News This Evening.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.