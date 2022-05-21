Advertisement

Graveside Services: Charles M. Gerrish, 101, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Charles M. Gerrish, 101, of Elm Street will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam with Rev. Robert Schirmer, officiating.

Mr. Gerrish passed away January 29, 2022 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

