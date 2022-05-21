Graveside Services: Charles M. Gerrish, 101, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Charles M. Gerrish, 101, of Elm Street will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam with Rev. Robert Schirmer, officiating.

Mr. Gerrish passed away January 29, 2022 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

