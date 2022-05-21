It’s butterfly season at Zoo New York with release of 90 butterflies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A sign of the season. It’s officially butterfly season at Zoo New York.

Zoo officials released 90 butterflies into the butterfly house on Friday.

The zoo has six different butterfly species and they will add more as the season progresses.

A special thanks to Tim Greening, Public Relations at Zoo New York, for sending us photos and video through Send it to 7.

