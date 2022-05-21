Advertisement

It’s butterfly season at Zoo New York with release of 90 butterflies

It’s officially butterfly season at Zoo New York.
It's officially butterfly season at Zoo New York.
By John Pirsos
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A sign of the season. It’s officially butterfly season at Zoo New York.

Zoo officials released 90 butterflies into the butterfly house on Friday.

The zoo has six different butterfly species and they will add more as the season progresses.

A special thanks to Tim Greening, Public Relations at Zoo New York, for sending us photos and video through Send it to 7.

