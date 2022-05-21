JCC Commencement honors 333 graduates Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than 300 members of the Class of 2022 walked the stage Friday night at Jefferson Community College.

Family and friends gathered in the McVean Student Center Gymnasium on campus to celebrate the 333 graduates as they were awarded their degrees and certificates.

10th Mountain Division Major General Milford Beage Jr. spoke to the graduates about the next step.

“There are many opportunities right outside that door. And guess what? Opportunity is not going to send you a text. Opportunity won’t send you an email. Opportunity’s going to be looking for you and give you one big fat hug. And you better be ready, because you’re going to be prepared,” said Major General Milford Beagle.

This could be the last commencement at JCC for Dr. Ty Stone. She’s been recommended as the next president of Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee. The Tennessee Board of Regents meets next week to consider her appointment.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.