Marching down Washington Street for Armed Forces Day Parade

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Armed Forces Day is a day to celebrate all who serve, past and present. The City of Watertown celebrated with a parade.

The parade went right down Washington Street Saturday morning. Several area fire departments, police departments, VFW’s, and marching bands were in attendance along with local lawmakers and legislators as hundreds of people lined the street in downtown Watertown.

7 News’ own Emily Griffin served as emcee.

The parade chairman says the goal of the parade is simple:

“Well it’s to show our support for the military, active and retired in the area, and for all the citizens,” said Stan Zaremba.

Zaremba says this is the first parade they’ve had since 2019. The pandemic caused them to cancel the last two.

