Pierre “Pete” R. Martin, 61, of Hammond

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Pete passed away, after being stricken, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay.(Source: Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Pierre “Pete” R. Martin, age 61 of Hammond will be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Carrara officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00pm and again on Tuesday from 11:00am until the time of the service. Pete passed away, after being stricken, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay.

Surviving are his four brothers, Bernard (Mary Ellen) Martin, Dennis Martin, Donald (Sue) Martin and Michael Martin all of Hammond; four sisters, Ginette Martin of N. Plainfield, NJ, Nicole (Max) Milsap of Hammond, Jeanne (Sandi) Tyo-Martin of Canton and Theresa (Humberto) Francesa of Potsdam; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Leopold & Rollande Martin.

Pete was born on June 8, 1960 in Cornwall, Ontario, son of Leopold O. & Rollande R. (Campeau) Martin. He graduated from Hammond Central School and Northwest Tech, earning a degree as a machinist. During his career he worked in Rochester at Mixco Lightin, the family farm, Richman Machine in Hammond, Uncle Sam Boat Tours and Charles Garlock & Sons.

He was a past member of the Chippewa Bay Fish & Game Club and St. Peter’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, music, cooking and enjoying good food with family and friends. He loved family gatherings and holidays.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Chippewa Bay Fish & Game Club, 1183-1199 CR 6, Hammond, NY 13646. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

